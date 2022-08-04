Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the summer, new buildings have taken shape on the campuses of Jefferson Davis County School District.

The high school student body can expect to see a brand-new field house located next to the football field. This new facility includes new locker rooms, a physical therapy room and a weight room.

Classrooms on multiple campuses also received renovations with new paint and floor tiles, and each school cafeteria now has color-coded walls and foot tables.

“The school board has done a phenomenal job in our district,” said Jefferson Davis County Superintendent Ike Haynes. “It’s not just the stadium. We have also done a lot of remodeling and renovations to the classrooms, and we are going to schedule tours so people can see it’s more than just the stadium. We are super excited about the stadium, but there’s a lot more renovations that have taken place, so we are going to schedule walk-throughs for people to see.”

Haynes said the school board is also giving the district a “Jag” store to sell school spirit clothing.

