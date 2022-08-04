Win Stuff
Hattiesburg non-profit offers ‘hope’ for special needs families

Bridgette Lang founded the non-profit Hope for Jay in 2016 to benefit children with behavioral disorders and severe disabilities.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City non-profit is offering community resources and support groups to parents who have a child, or children, with special needs.

Bridgette Lang founded the non-profit Hope for Jay in 2016 to benefit children with behavioral disorders and severe disabilities. She said her goal is to raise awareness and help parents who may not have access to resources.

“I am the parent of two children with disabilities,” said Lang. “I knew there were a lot of things I needed help with, and there was nobody in the community who could help me or get me to where I needed to be. I started finding other parents like myself who may not be so enthusiastic about doing the research, and I felt the need to help them.”

Lang said Hope for Jay’s next project is a diaper drive in September for the special needs department.

