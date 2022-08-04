Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man charged after stabbing girlfriend Wednesday night

David Star, 60, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday and has been booked into the Forrest...
David Star, 60, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday and has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic altercation with his girlfriend Wednesday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 48-year-old woman asking for medical attention after the altercation happened around 10:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Hardy Street.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says police learned a fight happened between the woman and her boyfriend, 60-year-old David Star, where he ended up stabbing her during it.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Star was arrested Thursday and has been charged with one count of attempted murder and tampering with evidence. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to HPD.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s...
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case

Latest News

Tallahala Water Association issued a boil-water notice Thursday.
Tallahala Water issues ‘boil-water’ notice
Friends & Family Day is set for Aug. 31 at Vitalant Center, 805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.
‘Friends & Family Day’ scheduled by Vitalant
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of...
Catalytic converter thief crashes car attempting to flee Hattiesburg police