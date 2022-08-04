Win Stuff
‘Friends & Family Day’ scheduled by Vitalant

Friends & Family Day is set for Aug. 31 at Vitalant Center, 805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A day to celebrate family and friends _ and maybe donate a pint of blood _ has been declared by Vitalant.

A Hattiesburg blood-collection agency, Vitalant said “Friends & Family Day” would be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Vitalant Center, 805 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.

For more information: 1-877-758-4825.

