Covington Co. schools welcome back about 2,600

The Covington County School District welcomed back about 2,600 for the first day of attendance.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are back in school in Covington County.

Classes for the 2022-2023 school year began Thursday, with about 2,600 students enrolled in the district.

About 30 new teachers also joined the district this year.

Among the projects and initiatives taking place is a major upgrade of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems at all the schools.

The cost is $11 million and it’s being paid for with federal COVID relief funds.

Included is the installation of air-conditioning at all school gymnasiums.

That project should be finished by mid-October.

Also, the district is currently developing a new long-range strategic plan, which administrators hope will be finished by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

