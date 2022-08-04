Construction begins on new Hattiesburg waterpark & ballfields

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Work is already underway for Hattiesburg’s new water park and baseball/softball fields.

A press conference led by Toby Barker on Wednesday, Aug. 3, spearheaded the projects, which are expected to open in 2023.

Cameron Field, home of Dixie Boys Baseball in Hattiesburg, is moving from Kamper Park, located by the Hattiesburg Zoo, to Jaycee Park, located across the street from Hattiesburg High School.

The high school’s softball field at Jaycee Park will also get new upgrades, which include more seating, a drainage system, upgraded concession stands, etc.

At Kamper Park, a new water park will take the place of Cameron Field. This water park, called Serengeti Springs, will be a part of the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Both projects will cost about $15 million. They are funded by taxes on hotels, motels, and restaurants in Hattiesburg.

