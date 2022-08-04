Win Stuff
Catalytic converter thief crashes car attempting to flee Hattiesburg police

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of...
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of Terrytown, LA, around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Louisiana man is behind bars after crashing his car when he attempted to flee a routine traffic stop.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of Terrytown, LA, around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Bright fled an attempted traffic stop and traveled down Main Street to West Pine Street, where he wrecked into a building after turning off his vehicle’s headlights.

Bright and an unnamed passenger received treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital.

In Bright’s car, police found multiple catalytic converters and tools, like saws and blades, used to cut converters from vehicles. They also found ski masks.

HPD charged Bright with one count of felony eluding an officer, two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Bright was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Anyone with any information about the theft of catalytic converters should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department, your local law enforcement agency or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

