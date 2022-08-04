Bicyclists ride into the Hub City this Saturday in community bike ride

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking to exercise and explore, there’s an opportunity to enjoy downtown Hattiesburg from your bicycle seat this Saturday.

The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department invites Pine Belt residents to join them for a community bike ride along the Long Leaf Trace on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11:00 a.m.

Bikers can expect to make stops at popular downtown attractions like the Lucky Rabbit and Smith Drug Company.

Innovative Programs Coordinator Nadine Armstrong said participants do not have to have any biking experience to attend.

“It can be new bikers,” said Armstrong. “It’s not competitive biking. Everybody kind of goes at their own pace.”

Armstrong recommends bringing sun protection and a bicycle lock.

“It’s also going to be pretty warm, not as warm as it has been, but I would bring sunscreen, maybe a hat, and then we have water bottles,” said Armstrong.

According to Armstrong, bikers should plan to stop at other attractions such as Southern Prohibition and Colludium Brewing Company to get food and drinks.

Participants will meet at the Longleaf Trace Gateway to start the ride.

Bikers can bring their own bike or rent one for around $20 at the meeting place.

The Parks and Recreations Department asks participants to arrive at the Gateway 15 minutes early if they plan to rent a bike.

