Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s...
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Memorial held for family killed at Iowa park
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The Air Force has charged an airman in connection to the April attack that injured troops at a...
Air Force charges airman in attack that injured troops at US base in Syria
American basketball star Brittney Griner hears her verdict in the drug possession trial in...
Brittney Griner listens to verdict in Russian trial