Taylorsville 2022 football schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Taylorsville
- 8/26 - vs. Magee - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/2 - vs. Morton - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/9 - at Raleigh - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/16 - at Lawrence County - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/23 - vs. Enterprise* - 7:30 p.m.
- 9/30 - vs. Mount Olive* - 7:30 p.m.
- 10/6 - at Salem* - 7 p.m.
- 10/14 - vs. Lumberton* - 7 p.m.
- 10/21 - at Richton* - 7 p.m.
- 10/28 - vs. Bay Springs* - 7 p.m.
- 11/3 - at Resurrection* - 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 4-1A opponent
