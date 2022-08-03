Taylorsville 2022 football schedule

Taylorsville

8/26 - vs. Magee - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Morton - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 - at Raleigh - 7:30 p.m.

9/16 - at Lawrence County - 7:30 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Enterprise* - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Mount Olive* - 7:30 p.m.

10/6 - at Salem* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - vs. Lumberton* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at Richton* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Bay Springs* - 7 p.m.

11/3 - at Resurrection* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 4-1A opponent

