Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good

Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell fans, mark your calendars!

Mexican Pizza is permanently returning to the menu Sept. 15.

After a three-month absence, the chain said the fan-favorite item is coming back permanently.

Mexican Pizza made an appearance earlier this year in May, but the demand was so high that Taco Bell ran out of its necessary ingredients just a couple weeks after its launch.

The company said it has worked out the supply chain issues, and Mexican Pizza is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional...
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created nightmare
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
The Razoni is shown leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa on its way to Turkey through the...
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more