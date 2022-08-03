Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Police Department plans to beef up traffic patrol.

Police Chief Elsie Cowart said people are ignoring speed limits and taking risks. She said people are running stop signs and driving too fast, putting themselves and others in danger.

In addition, residents are concerned about the traffic because children are walking and driving to and from school.

Cowart said warnings are over, and drivers that violate the law will receive tickets.

“Stop signs serve a grave purpose, and that’s for safety,” said Cowart. “In the past, a lot of warnings were given but not anymore. They will not be warned. If they are caught breaking any traffic laws, they will receive a citation.”

She added, as a reminder, that golf carts are legal to drive around town, but they are not permitted on highways. To drive a golf cart on the road, drivers must have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

