Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Southern Miss gala will be ‘A Diamond Affair’ in support of the arts

An arts patron organization at the University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to host a gala for its 25th anniversary.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arts patron organization at the University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to host a gala for its 25th anniversary.

Partners for the Arts will host a gala called “A Diamond Affair” on Sept. 15 at The Venue in Hattiesburg.

Tickets are $125.

Partners for the Arts was founded in 1997, and since then, it has raised more than $1.7 million to support students in the arts at USM.

Organizers say the gala will be similar to others hosted by the group over the years, including “Shangri-La” and “Atlantis.”

Its last event, called “Casablanca,” was held in 2019.

“We’re very excited about this theme,” said Kate Smith, Partners for the Arts administrator. “It’s basically stepping into 1813 London to attend one of the most coveted balls in the high social season, so we’re excited. We’re going to have debutantes and viscounts and queens, and it’s just going to be thrilling.”

Tickets are available at www.southernmisstickets.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is...
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette...
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
local law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
The prize in the 6th "Win This Car" raffle is this 2022 Honda Pilot SE.
‘Win This Car’ raffle ticket sales brisk, wrap up on Aug. 22
It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette...
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School