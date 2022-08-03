Southern Miss gala will be ‘A Diamond Affair’ in support of the arts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arts patron organization at the University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to host a gala for its 25th anniversary.

Partners for the Arts will host a gala called “A Diamond Affair” on Sept. 15 at The Venue in Hattiesburg.

Tickets are $125.

Partners for the Arts was founded in 1997, and since then, it has raised more than $1.7 million to support students in the arts at USM.

Organizers say the gala will be similar to others hosted by the group over the years, including “Shangri-La” and “Atlantis.”

Its last event, called “Casablanca,” was held in 2019.

“We’re very excited about this theme,” said Kate Smith, Partners for the Arts administrator. “It’s basically stepping into 1813 London to attend one of the most coveted balls in the high social season, so we’re excited. We’re going to have debutantes and viscounts and queens, and it’s just going to be thrilling.”

Tickets are available at www.southernmisstickets.com.

