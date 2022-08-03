Win Stuff
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A second person is under arrest in a child neglect investigation stemming from the death of a five-month-old infant.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three counts of felony child neglect in connection to the murder investigation of a five-month-old child, which occurred on Sunday, July 31.

Busha is the biological father of the infant and two other children involved in the investigation.

The children’s mother, Brittney Brady, made her first court appearance Wednesday, where she faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. The judge set her bond at $625,000.

FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant

Busha will remain in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center until his first court appearance on Friday, Aug. 5

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

