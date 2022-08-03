Win Stuff
‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice

Some 183 homes were affected by a boil-water notice issued by Southwest Jones Water Association.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 185 homes in the Southwest Jones Water Association are under a “boil-water” notice,

A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected.

Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson, L.D. Bailey, Shelton Cedar, Corley, Creel, Emmons, Arange Grice, Leggett, Monroe, Rainey, Seminary, Sumrall, Daryl Tisdale and Watkins roads.

