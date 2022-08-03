‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 185 homes in the Southwest Jones Water Association are under a “boil-water” notice,

A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected.

Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson, L.D. Bailey, Shelton Cedar, Corley, Creel, Emmons, Arange Grice, Leggett, Monroe, Rainey, Seminary, Sumrall, Daryl Tisdale and Watkins roads.

