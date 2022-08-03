Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries.

We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state.

The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you live in Madison and run out of your favorite beverage there’s no need to get behind the wheel. That next glass can come to you.

”We started our first delivery on Thanksgiving 2021,” said Raj Ramarao.

More than eight months later the founder and president of Moonshine Mississippi are making daily alcohol pickups and drop-offs just like Uber. He was the first business in the state to receive a license to deliver alcohol.

”A lot of times when I go to the customers’ homes they are first of all surprised that this is legal in Mississippi and they’re surprised that somebody’s actually doing it, and some people place orders just to try it out to see if it’s real or not,” said Ramarao.

Moonshine MS takes orders online or through the app. Three other drivers also pick up orders from four stores in Madison county.

”It has really just picked up in the last couple of months,” said Madison Cellars owner Peter Clark. His business is one of the participating stores.

Clark said busy working moms and other professionals are taking advantage of the convenience.

“People are used to staying home. they’re used to having their groceries delivered,” said Clark. “They having their food delivered. everything’s being done online and having it delivered to their door. So yeah it’s good”.

Drivers check the I.D.’s of customers and Ramarao said deliveries must end at 10 p.m.

”We are not an out-of-state company that when we generate and the jobs we bring into the state will stay here,” added the Mississippi entrepreneur. Seven hundred are registered online, and he hopes to branch out to Hinds and Rankin counties as well as Starkville and Oxford.

For more information go to https://www.moonshinems.com/

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s...
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed

Latest News

Jackson Parker
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss
Jackson Parker
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss
Waylon Tullos, Stringer senior quarterback
Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos
Waylon Tullos, Stringer senior quarterback
Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos
6pm Headlines 8/3
6pm Headlines 8/3