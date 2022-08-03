Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A verdict has been handed down after a two-day murder trial in Lamar County.

On Tuesday, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced that 42-year-old Jason Foy Crutchfield was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Following the verdict, Crutchfield was sentenced as a habitual offender to life in prison for murder and 10 years to serve day-for-day for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s second-story apartment and fired a handgun into the window, killing Morgan.

Photo: Jason Crutchfield from 2020 (Source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Kittrell said the only motive for the crime was that Crutchfield and Morgan had previously fought, and Morgan got the better of Crutchfield.

“We greatly appreciate the work of the Lamar County Sherriff’s Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit on this case and the perseverance of the victims and witnesses,” said Kittrell. “We will not tolerate this behavior in Lamar County.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.