Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s...
On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s second-story apartment and fired a handgun into the window, killing Morgan.(MGN)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A verdict has been handed down after a two-day murder trial in Lamar County.

On Tuesday, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced that 42-year-old Jason Foy Crutchfield was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Following the verdict, Crutchfield was sentenced as a habitual offender to life in prison for murder and 10 years to serve day-for-day for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s second-story apartment and fired a handgun into the window, killing Morgan.

Photo: Jason Crutchfield from 2020
Photo: Jason Crutchfield from 2020(Source: Lamar County Sheriff's Office)

Kittrell said the only motive for the crime was that Crutchfield and Morgan had previously fought, and Morgan got the better of Crutchfield.

“We greatly appreciate the work of the Lamar County Sherriff’s Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit on this case and the perseverance of the victims and witnesses,” said Kittrell. “We will not tolerate this behavior in Lamar County.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

The man was then given Narcan by medics, after which, according to JCSD Administrator Lance...
Deputies, medical responders revive man from suspected overdose in Jones Co.
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant
Demarcus Bolton, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man wanted in grand larceny case
Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft