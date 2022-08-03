Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Laurel Police Dept. supplies Narcan for all patrol officers

The Laurel Police Department entered into a new agreement with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health to provide Narcan for all LPD patrol officers.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department entered into a new agreement with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health to provide Narcan for all LPD patrol officers.

The Laurel Police Department has used Narcan for several years. Chief Tommy Cox said it’s a much-needed lifesaving tool for first responders. He even credits one local man who pushed to make Narcan more accessible for Laurel’s department and others.

“Mr. Moore, Mr. James Moore, everybody knows him from Moore’s bike shop in Hattiesburg, and he was really the driving force in getting Narcan deployed in our area, and I know, with Laurel Police Department by bringing it to our attention several years ago and letting us know how to get it and educating us on it,” said Cox. “And, we’ve been doing it ever since, and it’s helped save several people.”

Moore’s son, Jeffrey, died from a heroin overdose in April 2015.

The new agreement between the LPD and the State Department of Mental Health will help even more by providing Narcan for all Laurel officers at no cost.

“It’s kind of a win-win,” said Cox. “We think it’s better for all of our officers to have it instead of just supervisors. Well, hopefully, we never have to use it on an officer, but with fentanyl and things such as that, we want to put it on every officer whether we have to use it on ourselves because of an accidental touching overdose, something along those lines, or either a citizen.

“We made the decision to deploy the Narcan with every officer we had, and we’ve always gone through the state to provide it. They provide it free of charge, so it seemed like a no-brainer.”

Each officer has received training from the LPD, and Chief Cox hopes to provide more training in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is...
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette...
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed for the next two weeks starting...
City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road
Police Chief Elsie Cowart said warnings are over, and drivers that violate the law will receive...
Sumrall police crackdown on drivers who continue to ignore traffic laws