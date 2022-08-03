Laurel Police Dept. supplies Narcan for all patrol officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department entered into a new agreement with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health to provide Narcan for all LPD patrol officers.

The Laurel Police Department has used Narcan for several years. Chief Tommy Cox said it’s a much-needed lifesaving tool for first responders. He even credits one local man who pushed to make Narcan more accessible for Laurel’s department and others.

“Mr. Moore, Mr. James Moore, everybody knows him from Moore’s bike shop in Hattiesburg, and he was really the driving force in getting Narcan deployed in our area, and I know, with Laurel Police Department by bringing it to our attention several years ago and letting us know how to get it and educating us on it,” said Cox. “And, we’ve been doing it ever since, and it’s helped save several people.”

Moore’s son, Jeffrey, died from a heroin overdose in April 2015.

The new agreement between the LPD and the State Department of Mental Health will help even more by providing Narcan for all Laurel officers at no cost.

“It’s kind of a win-win,” said Cox. “We think it’s better for all of our officers to have it instead of just supervisors. Well, hopefully, we never have to use it on an officer, but with fentanyl and things such as that, we want to put it on every officer whether we have to use it on ourselves because of an accidental touching overdose, something along those lines, or either a citizen.

“We made the decision to deploy the Narcan with every officer we had, and we’ve always gone through the state to provide it. They provide it free of charge, so it seemed like a no-brainer.”

Each officer has received training from the LPD, and Chief Cox hopes to provide more training in the near future.

