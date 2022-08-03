Win Stuff
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out

The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event.

The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun way for kids in the Laurel community to interact with law enforcement.

“It’s just a way to get the kids to come into the community to learn that we do support kids,” Berlin said. “They do interact with officers and staff members and all kinds of people out here. Like I said, it’s just a good time. It’s a fun time, and they get some necessities they need for school.”

The department also gave out free backpacks to all kids who attended the event.

