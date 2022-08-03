Jones College’s soccer teams ranked
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Jones College teams are ranked in United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II preseason polls.
The Bobcat women are ranked No. 2 and the Bobcat men are No. 13.
Lady Bobcats
Head coach Dolores Deasley’s 2021 Lady Bobcats (14-2-1), won the Mississippi Association Community Colleges Conference and Region 23 titles and advanced to the NJCAA Division II Tournament for the second consecutive time.
Jones was No. 2 in last year’s final poll.
This year (Port Angeles, Wash.) Peninsula College is ranked No. 1 followed by Jones. Other MACCC schools in the poll are Holmes Community College at No. 3 and Northwest Community College at No. 5.
The Lady Bobcats will warm up with a pair of exhibitions, visiting Auburn University-Montgomery at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 before hosting Delta State University at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
Jones begins regular-season play at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Howard College in Knoxville, Tenn.
Bobcats
Head coach Brendan Connolly’s men finished ranked No. 8 in last year’s final poll.
Other MACCC teams ranked for the men are Pearl River Community College at No. 5 and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at No. 11.
Pima (Tucson, Ariz.) Community College is rated No. 1 in the men’s poll, followed by Community College of Baltimore-Essex.
The Bobcats visit William Carey University for a 7 p.m. scrimmage on Aug. 6 and host West Alabama in a 7 p.m. scrimmage on Aug. 12.
Jones begins regular season play at Andrew (Cuthbert, Ga.) College in a 3 p.m. match on Aug. 25.
To be considered for a spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll, teams must be a member of the association.
