Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones College’s soccer teams ranked

Both Jones College soccer teams were ranked in the Top 25 preseason poll.
Both Jones College soccer teams were ranked in the Top 25 preseason poll.(Jones College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Jones College teams are ranked in United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II preseason polls.

The Bobcat women are ranked No. 2 and the Bobcat men are No. 13.

Lady Bobcats

Head coach Dolores Deasley’s 2021 Lady Bobcats (14-2-1), won the Mississippi Association Community Colleges Conference and Region 23 titles and advanced to the NJCAA Division II Tournament for the second consecutive time.

Jones was No. 2 in last year’s final poll.

This year (Port Angeles, Wash.) Peninsula College is ranked No. 1 followed by Jones. Other MACCC schools in the poll are Holmes Community College at No. 3 and Northwest Community College at No. 5.

The Lady Bobcats will warm up with a pair of exhibitions, visiting Auburn University-Montgomery at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 before hosting Delta State University at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.

Jones begins regular-season play at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Howard College in Knoxville, Tenn.

Bobcats

Head coach Brendan Connolly’s men finished ranked No. 8 in last year’s final poll.

Other MACCC teams ranked for the men are Pearl River Community College at No. 5 and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at No. 11.

Pima (Tucson, Ariz.) Community College is rated No. 1 in the men’s poll, followed by Community College of Baltimore-Essex.

The Bobcats visit William Carey University for a 7 p.m. scrimmage on Aug. 6 and host West Alabama in a 7 p.m. scrimmage on Aug. 12.

Jones begins regular season play at Andrew (Cuthbert, Ga.) College in a 3 p.m. match on Aug. 25.

To be considered for a spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll, teams must be a member of the association.

To be considered for a spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll, teams must be a member of the association.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant
Some 183 homes were affected by a boil-water notice issued by Southwest Jones Water Association.
‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case
A portion of Lincoln Road from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue will see some improvements.
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road