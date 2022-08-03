Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon.

The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project.

According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln Road.

A portion of the city’s internet sales tax revenue from July will pay for the upgrades.

“There will be some signal upgrades to the facilities,” Barker said. “We will be doing the concrete around the manhole covers, which makes it more sustainable. And, of course, it’ll include high-grade asphalt because this is a highly traveled road, as well as striping. And so, it’ll be kind of a comprehensive project.”

The project is expected to begin this fall.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.