Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road

A portion of Lincoln Road from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue will see some improvements.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon.

The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project.

According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln Road.

A portion of the city’s internet sales tax revenue from July will pay for the upgrades.

“There will be some signal upgrades to the facilities,” Barker said. “We will be doing the concrete around the manhole covers, which makes it more sustainable. And, of course, it’ll include high-grade asphalt because this is a highly traveled road, as well as striping. And so, it’ll be kind of a comprehensive project.”

The project is expected to begin this fall.

