Hometown officer dies in crash 2 days after retiring from police department

Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash...
Officials say former officer Michael Pantera of the Hamden Police Department died in a crash two days after he retired.(Hamden Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A former officer in Connecticut died in a crash two days after retiring from the police department.

According to the Hamden Police Department, Michael Pantera was killed in a crash on Tuesday; he retired on July 31 after spending 24 years with the police force.

Hamden police said Pantera would be remembered as a compassionate officer who deeply cared about the Hamden community – serving his hometown with honor and distinction throughout his career.

WFSB reports Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett offered her condolences to Pantera’s family and friends and ordered flags at half-mast to honor the former officer.

Officials didn’t release immediate details about the crash that took Pantera’s life but said it occurred in North Branford, Connecticut.

