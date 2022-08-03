Hattiesburg Pocket Museum adds ‘old school’ August exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Pocket Museum has added a back-to-school, lunchtime exhibit for the month of August.

The school year has started or is about to start for teachers and students, so the exhibit features school lunch boxes.

Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission Rick Taylor said this month’s exhibition has an old-school theme.

“We’ve created a wonderful exhibition about back-to-school, featuring lunch boxes from back in the day,” said Taylor. “I think young people will enjoy getting their parents and grandparents to take them down there, and their grandparents can relive what they brought to school for lunch.”

Abby and Brandon Thaxton, owners of The Lucky Rabbit, created the lunch box exhibit.

Visitors, old and young, can hear songs about school playing in the background while viewing the lunch boxes and other decorations.

“We do a lot of things that would appeal to kids and young people,” said Taylor. “(However), one thing we want everyone to understand is that it’s a museum not specifically for kids.”

Taylor hopes the old lunch box exhibit will bring back good memories for older visitors.

The Pocket Museum is in the alleyway next to the Saenger Theater.

It is open 24/7 and free to the public.

