Hattiesburg man wanted in grand larceny case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a wanted man.

According to HPD, Demarcus Bolton, 29, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for grand larceny.

Bolton is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred at Lincoln Road, on July 14, 2022. He is accused of stealing a wallet from an individual’s purse.

If you have any information, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.