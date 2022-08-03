Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new ordinance may allow people to drive golf carts on some city roads.

Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George recently introduced the first draft of a golf cart ordinance to the city council.

If passed, it would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to drive on city roads with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less.

The ordinance would also require owners to register golf carts through the city clerk’s office.

“I think the biggest concern that people have is safety,” George said. “They want to make sure that the right thing is done, and that these golf carts are being safely operated by licensed drivers, and that they have all the features necessary to make sure the occupants in those golf carts can be as safe as possible. And so, that’s something we focus heavily on in the ordinance.”

George hopes to present the ordinance for a vote at the next city council meeting on August 16.

For more information on the ordinance, click here.

