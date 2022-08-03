Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City

Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George recently introduced the first draft of a golf cart ordinance to the city council.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new ordinance may allow people to drive golf carts on some city roads.

Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George recently introduced the first draft of a golf cart ordinance to the city council.

If passed, it would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to drive on city roads with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less.

The ordinance would also require owners to register golf carts through the city clerk’s office.

“I think the biggest concern that people have is safety,” George said. “They want to make sure that the right thing is done, and that these golf carts are being safely operated by licensed drivers, and that they have all the features necessary to make sure the occupants in those golf carts can be as safe as possible. And so, that’s something we focus heavily on in the ordinance.”

George hopes to present the ordinance for a vote at the next city council meeting on August 16.

For more information on the ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is...
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Jessica Sledge was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
‘This is an egregious case’: Judge sentences Pelahatchie woman to 10 years in murder-for-hire plot

Latest News

Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Pocket Museum adds "old school" August exhibit that features school lunch boxes
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum adds ‘old school’ August exhibit
Laurel Police night out event
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
The City of Hattiesburg is working to mitigate noise caused by a railway overpass project.
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise