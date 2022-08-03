Win Stuff
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant

Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Forrest County Justice Court on a first-degree murder charge and two counts of felony child neglect.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Brittney Brady, 23, is scheduled to make her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to the residence where the infant was found unresponsive.

The infant first was transported to Forrest General Hospital and later airlifted to The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She died at UMMC early Tuesday morning.

Brady also will face two counts of felony child neglect in connection to two other small children who were also in her custody.

