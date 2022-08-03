Win Stuff
Deputies, medical responders revive man from suspected overdose in Jones Co.

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies in Jones County and emergency responders managed to help revive a man from a suspected overdose overnight Tuesday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 42-year-old man lying in the driveway and possibly not breathing at a home on State Route 184 in the Powers community around midnight.

JCSD says emergency medical responders from Powers Fire & Rescue and medics from EMServ Ambulance Service provided rescue breathing and medical aid when deputies arrived.

The man was then given Narcan by medics, after which, according to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, he became combative in the ambulance.

Deputies helped medical personnel restrain the man and prevented him from harming himself and/or medical responders.

Chancellor says the man was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ for treatment.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin congratulated the efforts of the deputies and medical responders, stating that they responded to the call shortly after responding to a prior medical emergency.

“Great job by EMServ medics and Powers emergency medical responders in saving this man’s life,” said Berlin. “Both agencies were just leaving the scene of another medical emergency less than two miles away. Their proximity to this overdose call made all the difference in the world for this individual.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

