City of Hattiesburg says two-week long street closure on Oak Grove Road

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg will be closed due to sewage line repairs.

The street closure will last two weeks, starting today, Aug. 2.

The Lamar Park Water and Sewer Association closed off part of the street between Baywood road and Greenwood drive.

Officials posted detour signs to guide traffic around the closure through the area of West Lake Manor.

