Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant

Borden Dairy’s Dothan location will close no later than September 30.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Borden Dairy will shut its Dothan operations no later than September 30, the company told News 4 on Tuesday.

“While the decision was difficult, the Company has determined that it could no longer support continued production at those locations,” Borden said in its statement.

Also closing is the company’s Hattiesburg, Mississippi location.

Borden said customers and employees have been notified of the decision to close.

The company promises assistance for its workers and offer jobs at other sites.

Here is the company’s complete statement.

“After a thorough review, we recently informed employees and customers that New Dairy Alabama LLC, dba Borden Dairy will close its Dothan, AL and Hattiesburg, MS milk production facilities by no later than September 30, 2022, and will no longer produce in these states.

While the decision was difficult, the Company has determined that it could no longer support continued production at those locations.

The Company is committed to assisting the affected employees through the transition by offering notification pay, job transition support, and the opportunity to apply for roles at other locations.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

