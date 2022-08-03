Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Auditor: $350,00 could be saved shutting down some cell phones

Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save some $350,000 if it kept a better eye on...
Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save some $350,000 if it kept a better eye on state-issued cell phones.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Office of the Mississippi State Auditor

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Auditor Shad White said Mississippi could save about $350,000 if use of state-issued cell phones were monitored more closely.

How?

Turn ‘em off, or at least shut off those showing little to no use.

The report said that 30 percent of the more than 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had little to no usage.

The devices came from five state agencies whose combined annual budgets represent nearly 75 percent of the state’s yearly spending.

“My office has handled some of the biggest fraud cases in state history, but we’re also committed to looking for savings in the smallest corners of state government,” White said. “If we repurposed this money spent on unused cell phones, we could pay for 11 new police officer salaries or put 14 new police cruisers on the streets every year.”

The report also identified opportunities for state agencies to “right-size” certain cell phone plans to reduce unnecessary spending.

The study concludes with recommendations all state agencies can use to reduce cellphone costs and save taxpayer money.

“We could be putting thousands more textbooks in classrooms each year instead of paying for unused cellphones,” said White. “Low-usage cellphones are just another opportunity for the state to reinvest money spent into more important areas.”

The full report is available online at the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab. Visit www.osa.ms.gov to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

The man was then given Narcan by medics, after which, according to JCSD Administrator Lance...
Deputies, medical responders revive man from suspected overdose in Jones Co.
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
FCSO charges Glendale woman in death of an infant
On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s...
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
Demarcus Bolton, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man wanted in grand larceny case