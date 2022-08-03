$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Brittney Brady, 23, made her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to the residence where the infant was found unresponsive.

Brady went before a judge on Wednesday, Aug. 3, where she received a $625,000 bond for three felony charges - one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect.

Investigators said the child was left unattended in a bathtub at a home in the Glendale community on Sunday. July 31. Other children were also in the home.

In court today, deputies said Brady admitted to drug use at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said these types of investigations take a toll on the community and the officers.

“Our deputies deal with things every day,” Sims said. “There’s a lot of tragedy that they see. When children are involved, it just multiplies it so many times when they have to deal with something like that because most of them are fathers and mothers, so it hits home.”

The child’s father, 32-year-old Steven Busha, Jr., was also arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect and will appear in court Friday.

