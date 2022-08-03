Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter

A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

Brittney Brady, 23, made her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to the residence where the infant was found unresponsive.

Brady went before a judge on Wednesday, Aug. 3, where she received a $625,000 bond for three felony charges - one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect.

Investigators said the child was left unattended in a bathtub at a home in the Glendale community on Sunday. July 31. Other children were also in the home.

In court today, deputies said Brady admitted to drug use at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said these types of investigations take a toll on the community and the officers.

“Our deputies deal with things every day,” Sims said. “There’s a lot of tragedy that they see. When children are involved, it just multiplies it so many times when they have to deal with something like that because most of them are fathers and mothers, so it hits home.”

The child’s father, 32-year-old Steven Busha, Jr., was also arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect and will appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Some 183 homes were affected by a boil-water notice issued by Southwest Jones Water Association.
‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice
Both Jones College soccer teams were ranked in the Top 25 preseason poll.
Jones College’s soccer teams ranked
Brady went before a judge on Wednesday, Aug. 3, where she received a $625,000 bond for three...
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case