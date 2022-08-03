Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County

More than 800 students attend grades 9-12 at Wayne County High School.
More than 800 students attend grades 9-12 at Wayne County High School.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday was the first day back to school for students in the Wayne County School District.

More than 3,000 students are enrolled across the district this year.

It has seven campuses, including the county’s Career and Technical Center.

More than 800 students attend grades 9-12 at Wayne County High School.

WCHS Principal Robert “Bubba” Hathorn says the school has implemented new measures to increase safety and security.

This includes new metal detectors installed at the school’s entrances.

Hathorn also says students will no longer be able to wear hoodies or use earbuds.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette...
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School
An arts patron organization at the University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to host a...
Southern Miss gala will be ‘A Diamond Affair’ in support of the arts
local law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools
It’s common for kids with disabilities to feel frustrated or alone. However, Ja’Kolby Averette...
Baritone band member breaks barriers at Columbia High School