2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday was the first day back to school for students in the Wayne County School District.

More than 3,000 students are enrolled across the district this year.

It has seven campuses, including the county’s Career and Technical Center.

More than 800 students attend grades 9-12 at Wayne County High School.

WCHS Principal Robert “Bubba” Hathorn says the school has implemented new measures to increase safety and security.

This includes new metal detectors installed at the school’s entrances.

Hathorn also says students will no longer be able to wear hoodies or use earbuds.

