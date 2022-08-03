08/03 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another rainy afternoon lies ahead! It won’t be any more or less so than yesterday was, but we will see gradually drying conditions for the rest of the week. That means today will be another relatively cooler day thanks to increased afternoon cloud cover and rain chances, around 60% again, and flash flooding issues could pop up if any showers linger. We’ve seen rain nearly every day for about 2 weeks, but due to their scattered nature the rainfall accumulation has been very patchy. For example, the area near New Augusta has received only trace amounts of rain since Sunday, while at least 3 other Pine Belt cities estimate upwards of 4-5″. If a slow-moving shower sits over one of the drier areas, it won’t cause any concern, but if it pops up over one of the wetter some localized flooding issues are possible. Be aware of this and avoid any areas of standing water.

Otherwise, we’re in for more of the same we’ve seen all week long: scattered afternoon t-storms that could bring lighting, heavy rain, and gusting wind...though once again severe weather is not expected.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.