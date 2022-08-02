Win Stuff
‘Win This Car’ raffle ticket sales brisk, wrap up on Aug. 22

You have just a few weeks left to enter an annual local charity raffle featuring a brand new car as the big prize.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ticket sales for the sixth “Win This Car” raffle wrap up on Aug. 22. They are $75 each, and the prize is a 2022 Honda Pilot SE.

Only 1,600 tickets are available, and more than 1,400 tickets have already been sold.

“We upped the number of tickets this year to 1,600, and we already, less than three weeks out, have less than two hundred tickets,” said Martha Dearman, executive director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. “We’ve sold about 20 (Tuesday) morning, just in phone calls, so you need to get your ticket if you’re wanting to purchase one and have a chance to win the Honda Pilot SE.”

Sponsored by the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, the raffle proceeds benefit the Asbury Hospice House.

You can get tickets by calling 601-288-4396 or by going online to www.fghfoundation.com.

The drawing will be live on WDAM-TV on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

