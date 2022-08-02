William Carey University welcomes 200 incoming medical school students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University in Hattiesburg held an orientation for incoming medical students today, Aug. 1.

The university welcomed over 200 students into the program, making William Carey’s College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM School) the largest medical school in the state.

Dean of the COM School, Dr. Italo Subbarao, said he is excited to see the university grow.

“We’re excited about growth and about Carey,” said Subbarao. “A number of our students we’ve taken in this class are from our Carey undergraduate and from our masters in biomedical sciences program, so we’re all about growing from within.”

According to Subbarao, the university decided to expand its class size because Mississippi needs more doctors.

Incoming medical school student Kassidy Anderson said she’s excited for the school year but also nervous.

“It’s going to be very difficult, but I’m very, very excited to get to know all these people and to one day become a great physician,” said Anderson. “I’m going to be able to be not only a physician to my patients but to be a friend and take care of their mental health along with their physical health.”

William Carey Medical School students will start classes this Thursday, Aug. 4.

