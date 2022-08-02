WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera.

The suspect, a white male, reportedly stole items from the Trace Road and Highway 15 North area of Jones County.

A ring security camera from a home where homeowners reported a stolen gasoline can show the suspect approaching the carport door and then walking away. The suspect was wearing a backpack.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera.

Anyone with information on this individual should call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.