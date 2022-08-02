Win Stuff
WATCH: Burglary suspect wanted in Jones County

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on an unidentified burglary suspect caught on security camera.

The suspect, a white male, reportedly stole items from the Trace Road and Highway 15 North area of Jones County.

A ring security camera from a home where homeowners reported a stolen gasoline can show the suspect approaching the carport door and then walking away. The suspect was wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information on this individual should call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

