Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb

‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb(Airbnb/TikTok)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A “slave cabin” located in Greenville, Mississippi, has been removed from Airbnb after a TikTok video criticizing the property went viral, according to NBC News.

In the description, the Panther Burn Cottage on the Belmont Plantation was described as a “1830s slave cabin.”

It was also used as a “tenant sharecroppers cabin and a medical office for local farmers and their families to visit the plantation doctor.”

The cabin was moved to the Belmont Plantation in 2017, the description adds, and was “meticulously restored over the course of a year.”

“How is this okay in somebody’s mind to rent this out? A place where human beings were kept as slaves?” asked the creator of the TikTok, Wynton Yates, whose video has been seen 2.6 million times. Yates is a Black lawyer from New Orleans.

“I was just dumbfounded when I looked at it at first. I was like, This can’t be real,” Yates told NBC News.

In a statement to NBC News, Airbnb said “properties that formerly housed the enslaved” have no place on the rental company’s website and that they “apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it.”

Airbnb also told the news outlet that they are working to develop new policies to address properties associated with slavery.

Brad Hauser became the owner of The Belmont three weeks ago and told NBC that it was advertised as a “slave cabin” under the previous owner.

He has since apologized for the decision to host the cabin on Airbnb and promised to provide future guests with a “historically accurate portrayal of life” of The Belmont’s history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
Authorities identify Brandon High School football player who died
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’

Latest News

Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville junior running back Cobey Craft
Pocket Museum adds "old school" August exhibit that features school lunch boxes
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum adds ‘old school’ August exhibit
Laurel Police night out event
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
The City of Hattiesburg is working to mitigate noise caused by a railway overpass project.
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise