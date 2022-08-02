Win Stuff
Suspect in Hebron FastStop shooting makes first court appearance

Jordan Dean, 22, is charged with two felonies- aggravated assault and armed robbery - in relation to last week’s Hebron FastStop shooting.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 1, Jordan Dean, 22, made her initial appearance before a Jones County Judge.

Dean is charged with two felonies- aggravated assault and armed robbery - in relation to last week’s Hebron FastStop shooting. Due to the victim’s condition, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Dean’s charges could be upgraded to murder if the victim doesn’t survive.

“Today, this morning, we learned that Miss Jordan Dean turned herself into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department,” said Investigator J.D. Carter. “She was booked into the Jones County Jail for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.”

Dean is currently held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center while she waits for her pending trial date.

