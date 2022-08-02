Win Stuff
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Perry County Monday has been identified, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says 64-year-old David Bennett, of Petal, has been identified as the victim of the crash on State Route 29.

According to Shows, troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. A 2007 Mack Tractor Trailer traveled south on MS-29 when it collided with Bennett’s 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was going west from Thomas Creek Road, crossing over MS-29.

A 2007 Mack Tractor Trailer traveled south on MS-29 when it collided with Bennett’s 2009...
A 2007 Mack Tractor Trailer traveled south on MS-29 when it collided with Bennett's 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was going west from Thomas Creek Road, crossing over MS-29.

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

