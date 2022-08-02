Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Perry County Monday has been identified, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows, says 64-year-old David Bennett, of Petal, has been identified as the victim of the crash on State Route 29.

According to Shows, troopers responded to the crash around 2:30 p.m. A 2007 Mack Tractor Trailer traveled south on MS-29 when it collided with Bennett’s 2009 Chevrolet Impala that was going west from Thomas Creek Road, crossing over MS-29.

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

