Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments

Petal Healing Garden sees ‘growth’

Growth - that’s the word of the year for the Petal Healing Garden.
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Growth - that’s the word of the year for the Petal Healing Garden.

Since its founding eight months ago, the garden has blossomed.

“I’m just in awe of how it was when we started,” said Keely Morgan, founder of the Petal Healing Garden. “I sat down to talk about this; it was just a vision, and now to see how it has thrived, it is just amazing.”

The garden has grown several crops since Morgan started planting in February, changing with the season.

“We pretty much had our Summer Garden,” Morgan said. “It really thrived. We had tomatoes; we had cucumbers; we had Okra; we had eggplant; we had Sunflowers. It’s been really, really good.”

However, the plants in the dirt aren’t the only things growing. The garden has also gained new administrative support.

“I have a vice president who’s also a civil engineer, so that works out perfectly, and I have a secretary and a treasurer,” Morgan said. “I also have a marketing person right now, so we are really growing.”

The garden provides food to those in the community who need it most, and Morgan said the community works hard to cultivate that vision.

“We have gotten donations from businesses,” Morgan said. “One of the big things we needed was a water tap because I have been toting jugs of water out here since day one, coming out here twice a day to water this garden. So now, we have raised enough money.”

To help the Petal Healing Garden continue to grow, visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Taylor Shows, says the crash is...
MHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash on MS-29 in Perry County
Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso.
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Two people were injured during a fight at Waffle House early Saturday morning.
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries

Latest News

The City of Hattiesburg launched a survey for residents to complete regarding ARPA funds.
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
The Laurel Police Department plans to distribute 400 backpacks and school supplies as part of...
Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2
City of Hattiesburg officials welcome Hattiesburg Public Schools students on their first day of...
Hattiesburg Public Schools welcome students back to classrooms