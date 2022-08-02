Petal Healing Garden sees ‘growth’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Growth - that’s the word of the year for the Petal Healing Garden.

Since its founding eight months ago, the garden has blossomed.

“I’m just in awe of how it was when we started,” said Keely Morgan, founder of the Petal Healing Garden. “I sat down to talk about this; it was just a vision, and now to see how it has thrived, it is just amazing.”

The garden has grown several crops since Morgan started planting in February, changing with the season.

“We pretty much had our Summer Garden,” Morgan said. “It really thrived. We had tomatoes; we had cucumbers; we had Okra; we had eggplant; we had Sunflowers. It’s been really, really good.”

However, the plants in the dirt aren’t the only things growing. The garden has also gained new administrative support.

“I have a vice president who’s also a civil engineer, so that works out perfectly, and I have a secretary and a treasurer,” Morgan said. “I also have a marketing person right now, so we are really growing.”

The garden provides food to those in the community who need it most, and Morgan said the community works hard to cultivate that vision.

“We have gotten donations from businesses,” Morgan said. “One of the big things we needed was a water tap because I have been toting jugs of water out here since day one, coming out here twice a day to water this garden. So now, we have raised enough money.”

