Mississippi law firm donates supplies to Hattiesburg Public Schools

The Hattiesburg Public Schools received extra help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the donations of supplies for students.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public Schools received extra help on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the donations of supplies for students.

The Hattiesburg offices of Richard Schwartz & Associates donated pens and COVID-19 protocol materials, such as N95 masks and hand sanitizer.

Attorney Matthew Lawrence said it is important to give all students the supplies needed to keep them safe and healthy during the school year.

“The Hattiesburg public schools are continuing to observe COVID protocols, so we think it’s pretty important to help them be able to do that so kids can go to school in safety,” said Lawrence. “The reality that kids have been living in the past couple of years is so much different than what we all grew up in. We think it’s important to help make the school experience as normal as possible.”

Lawrence also said it is important for local businesses to come together to help schools where they can.

