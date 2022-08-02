Win Stuff
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

New FCC regulations may have led to a reduction in robocalls, which fell from 87.6 million in...
(Cronkite News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies.

The task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.

“Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy and often the gateway to fraud,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am committed to stopping illegal and unwanted calls. This nationwide effort will give bad actors nowhere to run and nowhere to hide their illegal activities.”

The task force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities that are allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic.

The task force will focus on the bad actors throughout the telecommunications industry, to help reduce the number of robocalls that Mississippians receive and benefit the companies that are following the rules.

According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day.

These scam calls include Social Security Administration fraud against seniors, Amazon scams against consumers, and many other scams targeting all consumers, including some of our most vulnerable citizens.

“As always, an informed consumer is a scammer’s worst nightmare,” continued General Fitch. “Please know the signs of a scam and be sure to report them to my office so we can take appropriate action, as well.”

Fitch offers the following tips to avoid scams and unwanted calls:

  • Be wary of callers who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. For example, the Internal Revenue Service does not accept iTunes gift cards.
  • Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies. Typically, the Social Security Administration does not make phone calls to individuals.
  • If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang-up and do not provide any personal information.
  • Contact our Consumer Protection Division at consumer@ago.ms.gov or complete our consumer complaint form here

