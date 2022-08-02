Win Stuff
Man wanted for sale of a controlled substance turns self in

Jimmy L. Kennedy of the Sheeplo community in Forrest County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted man is now in custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jimmy L. Kennedy, of the Sheeplo community in Forrest County, turned himself in Sunday in connection with the 12NET round-up conducted on Friday.

Kennedy was wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000 at his first court appearance, according to FCSO.

The sheriff’s office said additional suspects are wanted, and more arrests are expected as part of this investigation.

