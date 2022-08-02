Win Stuff
Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2

The Laurel Police Department plans to distribute 400 backpacks and school supplies as part of the community outreach.
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The annual community outreach event will be at the Laurel Police Station (317 South Magnolia Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Captain Shannon Caraway said the department has a lot of activities and goodies planned for their local community.

“We’re going to give out at least 400 backpacks,” Caraway said. “We have a mechanical bull ride. We have a water slide. We have plenty of food - hot dogs, hamburgers, corn dogs. We have lots of water and drinks.”

She added that guests should get there early before the backpacks and food run out.

