Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and seized a large number of Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin on Monday.

Narcotics Agents with LCSO executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive.

The search warrant was in relation to two separate reports of overdoses within a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL Spray (Narcan).

The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along with approximately $3,000.00 in currency. A Jimenez .380 handgun was also confiscated.

The confiscated tablets tested positive for Fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office also arrested 52-year-old Thomas Lee Williams Sr, of Hattiesburg. He is charged with trafficking a controlled substance - while in possession of a firearm, controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams is currently in the Lamar County Jail.

