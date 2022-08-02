Win Stuff
Keep your umbrella handy. More scattered storms are expected tomorrow.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/2
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly cloudy as showers come to an end this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies in the morning, but thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered T-Storms will linger for Thursday and Friday as highs top out into the upper 80s.

Rain chances will go away this weekend as sunny skies return to the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

