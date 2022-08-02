Jones County Board of Supervisors make decision on ARPA money

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting had a full house today as community members came to hear the final result of the division of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

“Today, the board revisited the subject of divvying the American rescue plan act money and decided to revise the way that they divided the money by going back to a formula that’s been used close to fifty years by the board.,” said Board Attorney Danielle Ashley.

After the public hearing portion, the Board CFO presented the board with six options from which the board could choose.

“One was to divide the money equally, so each beat receiving $1 million,” said Ashely. “One was to divide the money by the road miles, and that would mean that beats 2,3,4 would receive more money than 1 and 5, and then the other option was to divide it by the original percentage, which is what the board eventually decided to do”

Before deciding, the board motioned to go into an executive meeting to discuss the matter further.

Upon returning, the board decided on a compromise - dividing the money up the old way, but this time incorporating road miles and population.

“Divided it by a percentage that’s been used, which that percentage has been used for a very long time, and it combines the road miles with the populations,” said Ashely.

Each supervisor will receive their percentage of the American Rescue Plan Act money in the near future.

