Hattiesburg Public Schools welcome students back to classrooms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public Schools students and teachers returned to the classroom Monday, August 1.

While it may not feel like it outside, summer break has come and gone in Hattiesburg.

“We are excited to see the shining, happy faces of our students and our teachers and our parents as well; it has been a great day,” said Tonsa Vaughn, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Programs for Hattiesburg Public Schools.

Students and teachers had a lot of support on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year.

“This morning, we had several community partners take the time out of their mornings to come over and help welcome our students to the next school year,” Vaughn said.

City officials, including Mayor Toby Barker, firefighters and HPD officers, greeted students and teachers Monday morning, something Hattiesburg Public Schools officials say makes a huge impact.

“They were there to see the children get off the buses, really make that connection,” Vaughn said. “A high-five, a fist bump, a nice smile to say, ‘Hey, we see you, we appreciate you, we’re serious about you and your success this school year.’”

Following two years of anything but normal, the school district aims to return to the typical school day.

“It would be our preference that we remain in person,” Vaughn said. “So, when we say what’s different, the difference is that we are present physically in our buildings and not out doing the virtual learning with our students as a necessity.”

Late registration for Hattiesburg schools continues on Tuesday, August 2, from 8:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

