Cooperative Energy names Kevin Grace as new senior VP & CFO

Kevin Grace previously served as the interim chief financial officer of Cooperative Energy before the company promoted him to senior vice president and CFO.(Cooperative Energy)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kevin Grace is only the fifth person to hold the title of chief financial officer in the company’s 81-year history.

Cooperative Energy generates and transmits electricity to 11 member-owned electric distribution cooperatives - known as the Power of 12. The member cooperatives serve approximately 445,000 homes and businesses throughout 55 counties.

Grace joined Cooperative Energy in March 2010 as director of treasury services. He later served as controller from June 2016 to December 2021, when the board of directors appointed him as the cooperative’s interim CFO. His newest title is senior vice president and CFO.

In his new role, Grace will be responsible for developing the cooperative’s financial plans and relationships with financial institutions, credit partners - such as USDA’s Rural Utilities Service, National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation, CoBank - and commercial and investment banks. He will also direct all aspects of Cooperative Energy’s accounting, budgeting, insurance and finance functions, including compliance in each area under his direction.

Additionally, as a member of the company’s senior management team, Grace will be responsible for communicating Cooperative Energy’s financial activities and status to the board of directors, lenders, credit rating agencies and all external stakeholders.

Before joining Cooperative Energy, Grace worked in the banking, insurance and public accounting industries. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from Millsaps College and is a certified public accountant.

Grace and his wife, Nicole, have four children and live in Petal, Mississippi.

For more information, visit www.CooperativeEnergy.com

