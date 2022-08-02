CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured Tuesday after being involved in a rollover crash in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on Lower Myrick Road near Orange Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties:

Bumgardner says M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the crash, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service, according to Bumgardner. No other injuries were reported.

Bumgardner says the vehicle took moderate damage.

