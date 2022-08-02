Win Stuff
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was injured Tuesday after being involved in a rollover crash in Jones County.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, the crash happened on Lower Myrick Road near Orange Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties:

Bumgardner says M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the crash, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service, according to Bumgardner. No other injuries were reported.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service, according to Bumgardner. No other injuries were reported.(Jones County Fire Council)

Bumgardner says the vehicle took moderate damage.

C&C Specialties surveillance rollover crash video